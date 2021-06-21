Slow Fizz Rare & Northern Soul Returns

- News
To say we’re excited to be back at The Casbah sharing our tunes is an understatement! Join DJ Cher on The Casbah’s beautiful patio as she serves up some hot Rare & Northern Soul sixties & seventies tunes! All on original vinyl 45s!
Summer, patio, drinks, friendly staff and delicious menu provided by La Luna laluna.co/menu ! I’m so excited to see you there!
Patio hours are 3PM ET – Midnight. Walk ups available!
Worldwide friends – I’ll be turning the livestream on throughout the night from our group page (link below) so RSVP to tune in to the fun!
www.facebook.com/groups/slowfizz
6PM ET – 10PM ET // Free Admission
The Casbah Patio
306 King Street West, Hamilton