Sneaky 90s Jam – Throwback Dance Party

Ah the 90s, the decade that gave us Girl Power and big pants! (Both great things). On Saturday March 12th, we’ll be celebrating the 90s by spinning the mega hits of the era all night! Scrunchies, jerseys, cartoon tees, plaid shirts and low rise jeans all welcomed. Early bird tickets are just $5. Get yours before they’re gone! See you there.

Saturday March 12, 2022

Sneaky Dee’s

10:30 PM

19+

Tickets: $6.32-$16.93