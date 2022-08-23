Jazz Tobacco and Astrolope

Splendid Industries presents JazzTobacco & Astrolope – a night of rhythm sections!

JazzTobacco’s live set exhibits their brand of dark, zany, mathy, jazzy, cartoony weirdness. Think along the lines of a rock duo playing Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring and you’ll understand why their sound may be termed “balletcore”.

Astrolope is a solo performance unit utilizing acoustic drums, modular synths and electronics simultaneously to create exciting, intricate, movement-inducing music. Dancing is encouraged for this feel-good, experimental set!

The show begins at 10pm and concludes at midnight on Saturday, September 3rd in the Southern Cross. Please PWYC 🙂