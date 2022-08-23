Readers' Choice 2021

Jazz Tobacco and Astrolope

Aug 23, 2022

Splendid Industries presents JazzTobacco & Astrolope – a night of rhythm sections!

JazzTobacco’s live set exhibits their brand of dark, zany, mathy, jazzy, cartoony weirdness. Think along the lines of a rock duo playing Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring and you’ll understand why their sound may be termed “balletcore”.

Astrolope is a solo performance unit utilizing acoustic drums, modular synths and electronics simultaneously to create exciting, intricate, movement-inducing music. Dancing is encouraged for this feel-good, experimental set!

The show begins at 10pm and concludes at midnight on Saturday, September 3rd in the Southern Cross. Please PWYC 🙂

Location Address - 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - PWYC

Sat, Sep 3rd, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Sep 4th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM

Tranzac

Concert or Performance

Music

