St Patrick’s Emo Night w/ Jordan Black of Like Pacific

On Friday March 18th, we’ll be celebrating 3 years of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in 1 awesome, angst-ridden emo shindig! And to help out with the shenanigans, we’re bringing in Jordan Black of Like Pacific to guest DJ. Early Bird tickets are just $5. Get yours before they’re gone. Tell All Your Friends!
Friday, March 18, 2022
Sneaky Dee’s
10:30 PM
19+
Tickets: $6.32-$11.62 at eventbrite.ca
Location Address - 431 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1
Event Price - $6.32-$11.62
