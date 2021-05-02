Strickly Reggae Vol.2 – Online Zoom Party

Join us along side Suppa Natty and Vincy Prince as they spin the best of Reggae Lover’s Rock Roots and Culture all night long!

Date: May 14, 2021

Start Time: 9:00PM EST

Event Duration: 3 Hours

Recommended Age: 18+

Rock da’ Houze is a proud supporter of Mental Health with 10% of all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Our DJs continue to entertain the world despite all that’s happening and have donated their time to make these events possible! If you’re enjoying yourself during our party please consider tipping the event.

Become an Insider and get front-of-the line access to upcoming events discounts and members only exclusives! Register at rockdahouze.com

Thank You for Your Support! Now Get Ready to Rock da’ Houze