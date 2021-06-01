Strickly Reggae Vol.4 – Online Party!

Join us along side Suppa Natty and Vincy Prince for the Strickly Reggae VOL.4

A night of roots and culture, lover’s rock and dancehall. Reggae gone Zoom to the world… more fiyah! Rock da’ Houze is a proud supporter of Mental Health with 10% of all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association. June 11 from 10 pm.

Our DJs continue to entertain the world despite all that’s happening and have donated their time to make these events possible! If you’re enjoying yourself during our party, please consider tipping the event.

https://rockdahouze.com/pages/urban

