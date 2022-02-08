Sunday Night Music Open Mic

Come join us every Sunday evening at Film Cafe for a fun night of music, good eats, and even better friends. It’s an open mic, so all are welcomed. We start at 7 pm and go till late. It’s a great way to end the weekend!

All acts are welcomed. It’s best to sign up in advance to ensure you get a spot, but walk-ins are also welcomed. We will try our best to accommodate everyone. Sets are 10 minutes each. We will also have 2 microphones set up, with speakers, a mixer, and all needed cables.

Our goal isn’t to find the next Drake, but it is to facilitate a fun and supportive community for musicians and the arts. If interested, please email 416magician@gmail.com to sign up. Or simply just show at every Sunday at Film Cafe at 7pm.

There is no cost to attend, so just come on in! All skill levels (or lack thereof) are welcomed. Hope to see you soon!