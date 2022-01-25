Sunday Outdoor Comedy Brunch

Come out for one last outdoor stand-up comedy event before we can go indoor again! We will have heaters out and such to try and keep everyone warm.

They will also have hot drinks for sale, as well as brunch food specials to go. Every food menu item will be $6, and packed in to-go containers so you can eat them outside.

And of course, we will have a big line up of up and coming Toronto comedians to perform for you. It’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon outdoor while meeting new people.

Admission is free, so just come on in and grab a seat on the patio. Everyone is friendly so don’t be shy! The restaurant will be open if you need to use the bathroom or order food for take out.

Hope to see you Sunday!