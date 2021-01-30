Super Bowl – Zoom Pre-Game Party

Join us in the Virtual Fan Houze Arena for a Super Bowl Pre-Game Party! Bring those jerseys, paint your face, and whatever else you do to show us which team you’re routing for and who is going to walk away with the title!
Cheer for your team and be entertained by our all-star lineup of DJs playing the best in Top 40s, R&B, Hip Hop and more…
Get your tickets today and don’t forget to invite your friends to join with you! On the day of the party cast your device to your TV and crank up the volume
Date: Feb 07, 2021
Start Time: 4:30PM EST
Event Duration: 2 hour pre-game
Recommended Age: 18 and older
Rock da’ Houze is a proud supporter of the Canadian Mental Health Association with 10% of all proceeds donated to CMHA.
Thank You for Your Support! Now Get Ready to Rock da’ Houze
