TacoTaco New Year’s Eve Party

Dec 9, 2021

Come join us and bring the new year in with style! We’ll have live music rocking the stage, followed by a dance party and countdown clock. Included with your ticket is a free glass of champagne to toast your new friends.

Tickets are just $20 early bird and $30 after Dec. 26. They are in limited quantities and guaranteed to sell out, so don’t delay!

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tacotaco-new-years-even-party-tickets-225661689187

TacoTaco is located in the heart of Kensington Market downtown Toronto, so it’s easy to get to and never a dull moment. Hope to see you there!

Location Address - 319 Augusta Ave

Event Price - $20 early bird, $30 general admission

Fri, Dec 31st, 2021 @ 9:00 PM
to Sat, Jan 1st, 2022 @ 03:00 AM

TacoTaco

Party or Social Gathering

Food & Drink

