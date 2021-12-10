TacoTaco New Year’s Eve Party

Come join us and bring the new year in with style! We’ll have live music rocking the stage, followed by a dance party and countdown clock. Included with your ticket is a free glass of champagne to toast your new friends.

Tickets are just $20 early bird and $30 after Dec. 26. They are in limited quantities and guaranteed to sell out, so don’t delay!

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tacotaco-new-years-even-party-tickets-225661689187

TacoTaco is located in the heart of Kensington Market downtown Toronto, so it’s easy to get to and never a dull moment. Hope to see you there!