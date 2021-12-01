We are launching our Tuesday night Salsa dance party at TacoTaco, and we hope you can join us.

The evening will start off with Gonzalo Patino teaching some basic steps, and then off to the dance floor! You will learn the steps needed to get started and dance with a partner.

We will switch partners often, so that you will get a chance to meet new people. It’s meant to be a fun social event, while learning some Salsa! We’ll have some awesome Latin music playing with party lights, and we’ll dance the night away.

It’s only $10 to attend, and ladies get a free drink with their ticket. Please buy your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tuesday-salsa-dance-party-at-tacotaco-tickets-220803758987

You can also pay at the door, but it’s best to buy in advance so we can plan for the numbers better.

Hope to see you there!