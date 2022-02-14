Saturday Night Variety Show Party

We’re throwing our first ever huge variety show party with comedy, music, magic, and a DJ spinning tunes all night!

I am bringing in a performer from New York as our headliner. She’s got an incredible voice and I am sure you will love her show. We also have a few other awesome local Toronto musicians coming too who are sure to impress.

Not only that, we will also have comedy from 5-7pm, so you can start off the night with some good laughs. Oh, and we also have some very special magical guests too who will entertain and amaze.

Had enough yet? At the end of it all, we’ll have a DJ come in and spin some tunes for us we can stay and party the night away.

It’s going to be an awesome party. All this for just $10. I am not making money from this, and 100% of the sales will go to the performers.

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tacotaco-presents-one-big-party-comedy-music-magic-dj-tickets-269212711467

Your featured performers are:

Ilandria (Headliner):

Born in Ecuador and raised in Miami, Ilandria has been honing her craft in New York since she was 17. She is classically trained on the violin, and it really shines through in her sound. Her music is a wildly eclectic mix of Flamenco guitars, Dance grooves, and Pop hooks. Come aboard this ethereal and other-worldly music journey which will keep you mesmerized and wanting for more.

Ken Fam: Is pretty much the Wish version of Shin Lim, but hey we love him anyways. He has had a lot of success doing magic on TikTok, and has decided to get out from behind the screen and on the stage. You’ll be amazed and bewildered, or you might just find his art hilariously amusing.

Anjelica Scannura: Perhaps our most decorated performer ever, she’s finalist in Toronto Comedy Brawl 2019, and the winner of the ‘I Heart Jokes Awards’ 2018 Newcomer comic. As an actor, you’ve seen her in Disney’s Camp Rock, Disney’s Overruled, CTV’s Satisfaction, APTN’s Renegade Press, TIFF’s Manson My Name is Evil, The CW’s Reign, CBC’s Exhibitionists, CBC’s Frankie Drake Mysteries, and in Little Italy as ‘Teresa’ starring Hayden Christensen and Emma Roberts, now on Amazon Prime. Heck, she even has the time to produce her own comedy show. We’re lucky to have her, and I’m sure you will agree!

These are just some of the acts that we are featuring. There are many more performers set to hit the stage. Don’t miss out!

Comedy: 5pm

Live Music: 7:30pm

Magicians: 8:30pm

Ilandria: 9pm

DJ: 10pm