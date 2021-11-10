Taste Canada Virtual Awards Ceremony

Join Taste Canada on Sunday, November 14 at 7:00 pm as they hand out Gold and Silver awards to the best of the best in Canadian cookbooks! This year’s awards ceremony will be hosted by chef Shahir Massoud and cookbook author Ariane Paré-Le Gal. Taste Canada will also announce the winners of this year’s Cooks the Books Student Cooking Competition and the Taste Canada Hall of Fame recipients. https://www.facebook.com/Taste.Canada