New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Taste Canada Virtual Awards Ceremony

Join Taste Canada on Sunday, November 14 at 7:00 pm as they hand out Gold and Silver awards to.

Nov 10, 2021

Taste Canada Virtual Awards Ceremony

7 7 people viewed this event.

Join Taste Canada on Sunday, November 14 at 7:00 pm as they hand out Gold and Silver awards to the best of the best in Canadian cookbooks! This year’s awards ceremony will be hosted by chef Shahir Massoud and cookbook author Ariane Paré-Le Gal. Taste Canada will also announce the winners of this year’s Cooks the Books Student Cooking Competition and the Taste Canada Hall of Fame recipients. https://www.facebook.com/Taste.Canada

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine