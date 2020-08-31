NOW MagazineAll EventsThe 2020 AZ Awards Gala: Celebrating Excellence in Design

The 2020 AZ Awards Gala: Celebrating Excellence in Design



On Friday September 18, the 2020 AZ Awards Gala goes live online! Join us as we mark the 10th Edition of the AZ Awards and celebrate this year’s winners and finalists in the company of all-star architects and designers.

Share the excitement as we celebrate the very best in international architecture, interiors and product design, with colleagues and designers from around the world.

Attendance is free! Register now to receive the event program at eventbrite.com.

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-09-18 @ 06:00 PM to
@ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Art

Virtual Event

