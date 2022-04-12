Did you grow up watching the Amanda Show? Did you enjoy shows like All That, Mad TV, and SNL? This is the show for you! Featuring performances from some of Amanda’s favourite comedians and sketch artists at MB The Place to be in little Manila.

April 14, show starts at 7:30. Tickets $5 online, $8 at the door. Featuring performances by Sebastiano Fazio, Sarah Ashby, Gordon Hecht, Haris Nadeem, & more!

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/313666704557