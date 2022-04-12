Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 12, 2022

Did you grow up watching the Amanda Show? Did you enjoy shows like All That, Mad TV, and SNL? This is the show for you! Featuring performances from some of Amanda’s favourite comedians and sketch artists at MB The Place to be in little Manila.

April 14, show starts at 7:30. Tickets $5 online, $8 at the door. Featuring performances by Sebastiano Fazio, Sarah Ashby, Gordon Hecht, Haris Nadeem, & more!
Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/313666704557

Location Address - 3434 Bathurst street

Event Price - $5 online $8 at the door

Thu, Apr 14th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

