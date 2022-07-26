The Bentway Block Party is back! After a two-year hiatus, the day-long celebratory street party is back with a jam-packed day filled with musical performances, family-friendly activities and workshops, food and drink, fashion, drag, dancing, face painting, and more.

The free event will run August 14 from noon to 10 pm at The Bentway, under the Gardiner at 250 Fort York Blvd, helping close out The Bentway’s summer season.

Learn more & RSVP: https://street.thebentway.ca/experience/block-party/