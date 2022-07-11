The Two Fours’ Weekend Launch Party

Four sets of danceable rock, roll, roots, blues, country, and random music at Grossman’s Tavern, 379 Spadina Ave., always a centre of hip and happening music in downtown Toronto for over half a century. Join us for our rocking show featuring a classic lineup of two guitars, sax, bass, drums, and four singers. A splendid time is guaranteed for all. July 15 from 9 pm. No cover.