The Two Fours’ Weekend Launch Party

Jul 11, 2022

25 25 people viewed this event.

Four sets of danceable rock, roll, roots, blues, country, and random music at Grossman’s Tavern, 379 Spadina Ave., always a centre of hip and happening music in downtown Toronto for over half a century. Join us for our rocking show featuring a classic lineup of two guitars, sax, bass, drums, and four singers. A splendid time is guaranteed for all. July 15 from 9 pm. No cover.

Location Address - 379 Spadina Ave., Toronto

Event Price - Free

Fri, Jul 15th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to Sat, Jul 16th, 2022 @ 01:00 AM

Party or Social Gathering

Music

