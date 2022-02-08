Thursday Music Open Mic

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 8, 2022

Come join us every Thursday evening at TacoTaco for a fun night of music, good eats, and even better friends. It’s an open mic, so all are welcomed. We start at 8 pm and go till late. It’s a great way to start off the weekend early!

All acts are welcomed. It’s best to sign up in advance to ensure you get a spot, but walk-ins are also welcomed. We will try our best to accommodate everyone. Sets are 10 minutes each. We will have a house guitar, keyboard, and drums for use. We will also have 2 microphones set up, with speakers, a mixer, and all needed cables.

You just have to come with your musical talent (or lack thereof!). Our goal is just to facilitate a fun community for musicians and the arts. If interested, please email 416magician@gmail.com to sign up. Or simply just show at every Thursday at TacoTaco at 8pm. 

Hope to see you soon!

Additional Details

Location Address - 319 Augusta Ave

Event Price - Free entry

Date And Time

Thu, Feb 10th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Location

TacoTaco

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

