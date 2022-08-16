Toastr at the Elmo!

Toastr is at the El Mocambo on Sept 9 and we are pumppppped!

And because the El Mocambo is es speciale, and iconique, we have some live orchestra strings for your listening pleasure to accompany DJs for your listening pleasure.

The Elmo has also been renovated for your viewing pleasure. Sep 9 at 8:30 pm. $25. Bit.ly/ToastrElmo

So much pleasures.

DJs: Sticky Cuts | Fawn Big Canoe | Lucie Tic

Strings: Ellen Daly (Violin) | Beth Silver (Cello) | Kia Rose (Electric Guitar)

DJ and strings and good times and dancing and drinks and love love love.

Come one, come all (El Mocambo is fully accessible via elevators)

House | Hip Hop | Pop | Dancehall |Etcetera

Toastr is for LGBTQ+ female-identifying folks and our pals.

xo