Tokyo Smoke Presents: 420 Celebration

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
It’s been a long 2 years…let’s make this 4/20 a memorable one!
Tokyo Smoke has been changing the public perception of cannabis since its inception through well-designed products and immersive experiences beyond just our retail locations. We provide our community with inspiring experiences to help them explore & pursue their purpose, shaping & guiding their lives. This 4/20 will be no different. Join us in celebrating this iconic cannabis holiday in-person in Toronto.
Your ticket will get you access to:
Food, non-alcoholic beverages*, games, swag, giveaways & entertainment for the night!
Performances by comedian Mike Rita + Friends, DJ BabyQ & Shaq Provo.
Experience Bud Buffet’s immersive canna-bar
PLUS, enjoy an elevated experience if you are part of The High Roller Club, our loyalty program. Not a member? Join here.
All proceeds will be donated to Pardons Canada, helping expunge Canadians carrying criminal records for non-violent cannabis convictions.
We can’t wait to see you there! RSVP now while tickets are still available.
19+ Event. ID will be required upon entry.
* No alcohol is permitted on site.
** No cannabis will be provided by Tokyo Smoke.
Location Address - 37 Parliament Street Toronto, ON M5A 2Y2
Event Price - 11.62