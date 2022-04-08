Tokyo Smoke Presents: 420 Celebration

It’s been a long 2 years…let’s make this 4/20 a memorable one!

Tokyo Smoke has been changing the public perception of cannabis since its inception through well-designed products and immersive experiences beyond just our retail locations. We provide our community with inspiring experiences to help them explore & pursue their purpose, shaping & guiding their lives. This 4/20 will be no different. Join us in celebrating this iconic cannabis holiday in-person in Toronto.

Your ticket will get you access to:

Food, non-alcoholic beverages*, games, swag, giveaways & entertainment for the night!

Performances by comedian Mike Rita + Friends, DJ BabyQ & Shaq Provo.

Experience Bud Buffet’s immersive canna-bar

PLUS, enjoy an elevated experience if you are part of The High Roller Club, our loyalty program. Not a member? Join here.

All proceeds will be donated to Pardons Canada, helping expunge Canadians carrying criminal records for non-violent cannabis convictions.

We can’t wait to see you there! RSVP now while tickets are still available.

19+ Event. ID will be required upon entry.

* No alcohol is permitted on site.

** No cannabis will be provided by Tokyo Smoke.