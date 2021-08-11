Toronto Bike Rave 2021

D.I.Y. event that combines lights with synched music while riding the streets of Toronto from dance destination to dance destination. Aug 21 at 7:30 pm. Sliding scale donation. Follow Twitter for live tweets of the location. https://twitter.com/TorontoBikeRave

Everyone covers their bike with lights, streamers, colour, fuzz etc. and meets at the first meeting location. We will make a playlist, which will be available for download before the event. At the meeting location, everyone with a sound system (big or small!) will press play at the same time, and then we ride through the city. We will be stopping to dance at several stops along the route.

Post your social whatever with these handles and whatnot:

#BikeRave #BikeRaveToronto #BikeRaveTO

Sign Up for ride details, to volunteer (yep, this is community run) & more https://forms.gle/eKtEdmyc3LmtTgL16 or https://bit.ly/bikerave2021Suggested donation is sliding scale & we suggest one hours pay at whatever employment you might have. Donations accepted online (encouraged) & in person.