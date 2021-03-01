NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto Soul Club 6th Anniversary Fundraiser

Toronto Soul Club 6th Anniversary Fundraiser

Toronto Soul Club 6th Anniversary Fundraiser

by
26 26 people viewed this event.

Fundraising event for Toronto Peoples’ Library with DJs spinning 60s soul. funk, northern soul, rhythm and blues, rock and roll. RSVP https://www.facebook.com/events/905257533579898

 

Date And Time

2021-05-24 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-05-24 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.