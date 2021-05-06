Toronto Soul Club 6th Anniversary Fundraiser

Toronto Soul Club was established in the summer of 2015 when Dennis P got a bunch of DJ friends together to talk about what we could do to pull the soul community together.
Fast forward to 2021 and marriages happened and babies born and parties changed. A lot has happened over the years especially this last one, making it most imperative to form bonds, build bridges and form alliances to raise each other up.
SATURDAY MAY 22, Noon – 6 pm ET
DJ Line-up:
12:00 : DJ Misty
13:00 : DJ Blush
14:00 : Splattermonkey
15:00 : Graemera
16:00 : TBD (Special Guest)
17:00: DJ Magnificent
18:00: DJ Nico
Fundraising for Toronto Peoples’ Library
Art by @brittneytownsondesign
Facebook: facebook.com/torontosoulclub
Instagram: @torontosoulclub @torontopeopleslibrary
