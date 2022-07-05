Let’s mingle, laugh and dance as ONE TRIBE. Our A-list Djs will be playing nothing else than good vibes to keep you dancing all night long. They will team-up to play finest #Afrobeats & Caribbean tunes to suit all tastes. So practice your best moves and plan to dance the night away. July 16 at 10 pm. $10-$20. Parkdale Drink, 1292 Queen W. Tickets at eventbrite.