TRIBE

Jul 5, 2022

9 9 people viewed this event.

Let’s mingle, laugh and dance as ONE TRIBE. Our A-list Djs will be playing nothing else than good vibes to keep you dancing all night long. They will team-up to play finest #Afrobeats & Caribbean tunes to suit all tastes. So practice your best moves and plan to dance the night away. July 16 at 10 pm. $10-$20. Parkdale Drink, 1292 Queen W. Tickets at eventbrite.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1292 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L4

Event Price - Ladies $10 before 11pm - $20 advance

Location ID - 565466

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 16th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 17th, 2022

Location

Parkdale Drink

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

