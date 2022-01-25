Tuesday Night Salsa Lesson and Dance Party

Tuesday night Salsa is back! We’re going to celebrate reopening with our Tuesday night Salsa party! If you’ve always wanted to try Salsa, this is the perfect event. You do not need to come with a partner, you can just come alone (a lot of people do!)

There will be an intro lesson at 8 pm. Our instructor will teach you all the basic steps and moves you need to know. Then at 9 pm, we hit the dance floor and put those new moves to good use! The emphasis will be on socializing and meeting new people. We will switch partners often so you get a chance to meet everyone.

The party will go on as long as people are still there dancing. It’s just $10 to join, and ladies get a free drink. You can pay at the door via cash, debit, or credit. You can also get your tickets in advance here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beginner-salsa-lesson-and-dance-party-tickets-254960262007

Should be a fun night. We will do this every Tuesday, so plan on it. See you there!