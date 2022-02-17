If you’ve always wanted to try Salsa, this is the perfect event. Every Tuesday evening at TacoTaco, we close down the place and make it a Salsa night! You do not need to come with a partner, you can just come alone (a lot of people do!)

There will be an intro lesson at 8 pm. Our instructor will teach you all the basic steps and moves you need to know. Then at 9pm, we hit the dance floor and put those new moves to good use! The emphasis will be on socializing and meeting new people. We will switch partners often so you get a chance to meet everyone.

It’s just $10 to attend, and ladies get a free drink with their ticket! You can buy your tickets in advance to secure your spot, or pay at the door.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tuesday-night-salsa-lesson-and-party-at-tacotaco-tickets-272210869037