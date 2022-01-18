Readers' Choice 2021

Saturday January 22nd, 2022
UNDER THE COVERS
with DJ Blush
9PM ET | LIVE from Toronto

MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO

Join DJ Blush when she brings you an evening full of some of the most incredible cover songs ever recorded by artists spanning all eras and genres at UNDER THE COVERS! It’ll be a real treat for the ears – so, log in and chat with your pals, hear some incredible tunes and have some fun from home on a Saturday night with your mate in music, DJ Blush!

www.djblush.com

Additional Details

Event Price - PWYC

Date And Time

Sat, Jan 22nd, 2022 @ 9:00 PM
to Sun, Jan 23rd, 2022

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music
 
Event Tags

