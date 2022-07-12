Unity Fest ’22 – Day 2

Unity Fest – Unity Charity’s annual flagship event and Canada’s only national Hip Hop festival – is back in-person this year!

Unity Fest 22 will be an action-packed 3 day event series in Toronto, featuring 75+ artists from across Canada, representing all elements of Hip Hop, including dance, rap, spoken word poetry, graffiti, beatmaking and beatboxing.

The series is a celebration of Hip Hop, Community, and 15 years of Unity’s support for youth and emerging artists across the country. Come celebrate with us and see performances, showcases, and battles from Canada’s top emerging artists and youth from Unity’s year-round programming.

To learn more about Unity’s programs for youth and artists, please visit unitycharity.com

———————————

Day 2 (July 22nd): Unity Charity Studio Open House

Location: Unity Charity Studio, 1560 Yonge St., Toronto

Time: 4pm to 7pm

Join us for an open house at our brand new community studio space at 1560 Yonge St! Come by to check out the new space, learn more about upcoming programming and events, and see performances from Unity youth and artists. All ages are welcome!