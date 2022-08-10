- News
Bashment time again we keepin the Summer vibes Up & Unruly!! Your favourite DJs in the city spinning the hottest dancehall, soca, Afrobeats & reggae on 2 FLOORS all night!
Buy your advanced tickets now this event will sell out!!
DANCEHALL l AFROBEATS l SOCA l REGGAE
++ Deejayshai
++ Special Guests: Jaylinks + Chanlmarshl + Savvv
++ Music Starts 10pm
++ $10 Early Bird tickets available on Eventbrite / More after…
++ COME SEE ME / DRIP – 656 College St.
++ for booth & bottle service contact: unrulyfridays@gmail.com
Follow on IG to win tickets @unrulytoronto
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/unruly-labour-day-sunday-tickets-399853642007
Location Address - 656 College St
Event Price - $10 Early Bird Tickets
