Unruly – Labour Day Sunday

Aug 10, 2022

4 4 people viewed this event.

Bashment time again we keepin the Summer vibes Up & Unruly!! Your favourite DJs in the city spinning the hottest dancehall, soca, Afrobeats & reggae on 2 FLOORS all night!

Buy your advanced tickets now this event will sell out!!

DANCEHALL l AFROBEATS l SOCA l REGGAE

++ Deejayshai
++ Special Guests: Jaylinks + Chanlmarshl + Savvv
++ Music Starts 10pm
++ $10 Early Bird tickets available on Eventbrite / More after…
++ COME SEE ME / DRIP – 656 College St.
++ for booth & bottle service contact: unrulyfridays@gmail.com

Follow on IG to win tickets @unrulytoronto

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/unruly-labour-day-sunday-tickets-399853642007

Additional Details

Location Address - 656 College St

Event Price - $10 Early Bird Tickets

Location ID - 560791

Date And Time

Sun, Sep 4th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Mon, Sep 5th, 2022 @ 02:30 AM

Location

Come See Me

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

