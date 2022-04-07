Unruly Sunday

Chuble again! Bringing back the Unruly vibes for all the dancer’s, raver’s & bubbler’s. Dress to sweat and oil up your waistlines!!

DANCEHALL l AFROBEATS l SOCA l HIPHOP

++ Deejayshai (XiXgon Int’l)

++ Special Guests: MENSA & CURATOR

++ Featuring Guest Dancer: NICKI POISON

++ Free Before 11pm

++ Cold Tea – 1186 Queen St W

++ Booth & Bottle service contact : unrulyfridays@gmail.com