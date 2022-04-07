Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Unruly Sunday

Apr 6, 2022

Unruly Sunday

7 7 people viewed this event.

Chuble again! Bringing back the Unruly vibes for all the dancer’s, raver’s & bubbler’s. Dress to sweat and oil up your waistlines!!

DANCEHALL l AFROBEATS l SOCA l HIPHOP

++ Deejayshai (XiXgon Int’l)
++ Special Guests: MENSA & CURATOR
++ Featuring Guest Dancer: NICKI POISON

++ Free Before 11pm
++ Cold Tea – 1186 Queen St W
++ Booth & Bottle service contact : unrulyfridays@gmail.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 1186 Queen StW

Event Price - $10 After 11pm

Location ID - 563454

Date And Time

Sun, Apr 17th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Mon, Apr 18th, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

Location

Cold Tea

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine