Unruly Sunday

Chuble again! Bringing back the Unruly vibes for all the dancer’s, raver’s & bubbler’s. Dress to sweat and oil up your waistlines!!
DANCEHALL l AFROBEATS l SOCA l HIPHOP
++ Deejayshai (XiXgon Int’l)
++ Special Guests: MENSA & CURATOR
++ Featuring Guest Dancer: NICKI POISON
++ Free Before 11pm
++ Cold Tea – 1186 Queen St W
++ Booth & Bottle service contact : unrulyfridays@gmail.com
Location Address - 1186 Queen StW
Event Price - $10 After 11pm
Location ID - 563454