Feb 7, 2022

Valentine’s Weekend Party

Come hang out with us and celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend in style at the famous Free Times Cafe. We’ll have bands playing for you all evening, as well as a magician to amaze and entertain you!

We will try to get everyone talking and mingling (as safely as possible), so come and join us and make some new friends. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday night and Valentine’s. Everyone is welcomed, and you can come with alone or with friends. I’ll try my best to introduce everyone and facilitate conversations.

It’s just $10 to attend, and you can just pay at the door via cash, debit, or credit. The first 20 ladies to arrive will receive a free drink!

Hope to see you there 🙂

Additional Details

Location Address - 320 College Street, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3

Event Price - $10 at the door. No need to register just come in.

Date And Time

Sat, Feb 12th, 2022 @ 7:00 PM

Location

Free Times Cafe

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

MusicStage

Event Tags

