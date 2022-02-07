Valentine’s Weekend Party

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Come hang out with us and celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend in style at the famous Free Times Cafe. We’ll have bands playing for you all evening, as well as a magician to amaze and entertain you!
We will try to get everyone talking and mingling (as safely as possible), so come and join us and make some new friends. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday night and Valentine’s. Everyone is welcomed, and you can come with alone or with friends. I’ll try my best to introduce everyone and facilitate conversations.
It’s just $10 to attend, and you can just pay at the door via cash, debit, or credit. The first 20 ladies to arrive will receive a free drink!
Hope to see you there 🙂
Location Address - 320 College Street, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3
Event Price - $10 at the door. No need to register just come in.
Location ID - 564113