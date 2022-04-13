Winchevsky Third Seyder

Join the United Jewish People’s Order/Morris Winchevsky School on Saturday, April 23 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EDT for an online community Passover Third Seyder.

Our theme this year is Tzedek tzedek tirdof! Justice, justice, we shall pursue! Yosher, yosher, zolstu nokh-yogn! La djustisya, la djustisya, la persegiras! In the face of a world rife with injustice, we celebrate communities of resistance and mutual aid and our insistence on a reimagined world. Through music, poetry, and community building we remind ourselves: “The arc of the moral universe is long but bends towards justice.” [Martin Luther King]

Please bring your friends and family to celebrate with us in community!

REGISTRATION LINK:

https://formfaca.de/sm/g9LwbU6MW4

DONATION INFO:

This year, instead of our usual organizational fundraising drive, we are asking people to donate to Razom to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Please go to this website and donate as you are able: https://razomforukraine.org/donate

Razom’s Emergency Response was created to provide urgent help and support in face of an extreme and unforeseen situation in Ukraine. Today, the sovereign nation of Ukraine is facing the most horrendous and catastrophic emergency — a brutal invasion. Razom is responding to this by providing critical medical supplies and amplifying the voices of Ukrainians. Razom means “together” in Ukrainian and is a reminder of the community that it takes to create, build and do, to stay the path towards a more prosperous and democratic Ukraine.