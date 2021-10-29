- News
Wine Down Endometriosis Social is a gathering to raise awareness for the condition Endometriosis. This disease affects 1 in 10 women. During this social we will enjoy a guided wine tasting and savour the flavours of red and white wines throughout the evening.
Location Address - 242 King St E
Event Price - $20.00