Wine Down Endometriosis Social

Wine Down Endometriosis Social is a gathering  to raise awareness for the condition Endometriosis. This disease affects 1 in 10.

Oct 28, 2021

Wine Down Endometriosis Social

Wine Down Endometriosis Social is a gathering  to raise awareness for the condition Endometriosis. This disease affects 1 in 10 women. During this social we will enjoy a guided wine tasting and savour the flavours of red and white wines throughout the evening. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 242 King St E

Event Price - $20.00

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location
Commo

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

