Wines of Italy/Vini d’Italia

Interested in expanding your knowledge of wines?

Come and join us for a guided wine tasting and discussion with WineHouse Imports Inc. Don’t miss this informative and entertaining session featuring six Italian wines to refine your taste and learn how to discern among the multitude of fragrant notes. Light snacks will accompany the tasting and wines will be available for purchase.

Wednesday, July 27

7:00 – 8:00pm

Organized by Villa Charities Foundation. For more information, email cultural@villacharities.com or call 416-789-7011.

Presented in collaboration with WineHouse Imports Inc. Light snacks provided by Chef Luciano Schipano.