With It 60s Soul Party

DJ Nico and guests spinning all vinyl 60s soul, R&B, R&R, girl-groups, funk, garage, northern soul, motown, surf, pop & more. November 6 at 9 pm. No cover. The Piston, 937 Bloor W. https://fb.me/e/18hkjh5RV
Location Address - 937 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1L4937
Event Price - 0.00
Location ID - 561128