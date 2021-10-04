Readers' Choice 2021

With It 60s Soul Party

Oct 3, 2021

40 40 people viewed this event.

DJ Nico and guests spinning all vinyl 60s soul, R&B, R&R, girl-groups, funk, garage, northern soul, motown, surf, pop & more. November 6 at 9 pm. No cover. The Piston, 937 Bloor W. https://fb.me/e/18hkjh5RV

Additional Details

Location Address - 937 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1L4937

Event Price - 0.00

Location ID - 561128

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 6th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 7th, 2021 @ 02:00 AM

Location
The Piston

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music
 
 

Event Tags

