With It 60s Soul Party

Sep 14, 2022

With It 60s Soul Party

Toronto’s 60s mod soul record dance party 9 years running!

Host DJ Nico + guests spin 60s soul, RnB, RnR, girl-groups, funk, garage, northern soul, reggae, Stax, Motown & more all on vinyl.

September 3 at 10 pm @ the Piston – 937 Bloor St W.

Additional Details

Location Address - 937 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1L4

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Sat, Oct 1st, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Oct 2nd, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

Location

The Piston

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music
 
