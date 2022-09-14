With It 60s Soul Party

- News
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Toronto’s 60s mod soul record dance party 9 years running!
Host DJ Nico + guests spin 60s soul, RnB, RnR, girl-groups, funk, garage, northern soul, reggae, Stax, Motown & more all on vinyl.
September 3 at 10 pm @ the Piston – 937 Bloor St W.
Join our event invite!
We’re all about good vibes, check out our party video!
Follow us on: Facebook | Instagram | Mixcloud | Twitter
Location Address - 937 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1L4
Event Price - $10
Location ID - 561128