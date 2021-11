9 people viewed this event.

With It 60s Soul Party

DJ Nico + guests spinning all-vinyl 60s soul, R&B, R&R, girl-groups, funk, garage, northern soul, motown, surf, pop & more. December 4 at 10 pm. $10 cover. The Piston, 937 Bloor W

