With It 60s Soul Party

DJ Nico and guest spinning 60s soul, R&B, R&R, girl-groups, funk, garage, Northern soul, surf, pop & more all on vinyl.
The Piston Bar, 937 Bloor St W, $10 cover
Limited capacity, masks required
We’re all about good vibes, check out our part video!
Pictured – The Velvelettes
937 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1L4
$10.00
