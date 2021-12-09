With It 60s Soul Party

DJ Nico and guest spinning 60s soul, R&B, R&R, girl-groups, funk, garage, Northern soul, surf, pop & more all on vinyl.

Join our event invite!

The Piston Bar, 937 Bloor St W, $10 cover

Limited capacity, masks required

We’re all about good vibes, check out our part video!

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Mixcloud, Twitter

Pictured – The Velvelettes