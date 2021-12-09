With It 60s Soul Party

Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 8, 2021

DJ Nico and guest spinning 60s soul, R&B, R&R, girl-groups, funk, garage, Northern soul, surf, pop & more all on vinyl.

The Piston Bar, 937 Bloor St W, $10 cover

Limited capacity, masks required

Pictured – The Velvelettes

Location Address - 937 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1L4937

Event Price - $10.00

Sat, Jan 8th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Jan 9th, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

The Piston

Party or Social Gathering

Music
 
