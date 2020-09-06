With It 60s Soul Party live stream

NOW MagazineAll EventsWith It 60s Soul Party live stream

DJ Nico spins 60s mod, soul, R&B, R&R, garage, funk, girl-groups, northern soul, beat, pop & more!

  • Follow: mixcloud.com/thepistonbarlive
  • Live: mixcloud.com/live/thepistonbarlive

The Piston will be serving drinks and food curbside with LIVE DJ sets

2020-10-03@10:00 PM to
2020-10-04@01:00 AM
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Music

