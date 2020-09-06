With It 60s Soul Party

NOW MagazineAll EventsWith It 60s Soul Party

Livestream event with DJ Nico spinning 60s mod, soul, R&B, R&R, garage, funk, girl-groups, northern soul, beat, pop & more. 10 pm.

Watch live at mixcloud.com/live/thepistonbarlive

FB: facebook.com/getwithitparty

2020-10-03@10:00 PM to
2020-10-04@01:00 AM
 

Virtual Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Music
 

2020-10-04

Virtual Event

