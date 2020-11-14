With It 60s Soul Party live stream

NOW MagazineAll EventsWith It 60s Soul Party live stream

DJ Nico spinning 60s mod, soul, R&B, R&R, garage, funk, girl-groups, northern, beat, pop & more!

facebook.com/getwithitparty
instagram.com/djnicotoronto

Follow: mixcloud.com/thepistonbarlive
Live: mixcloud.com/live/thepistonbarlive

 

2020-12-05 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-12-06 @ 12:00 AM
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Virtual Event
 

2020-12-06

