World Cup Flag & Jersey Party

World Cup Jersey & Flag Party at FBI PIZZA on St. Clair in Toronto on Friday Dec. 2nd
Come out with your flags and jerseys of your supporting country and listen to the beats of DJ Karime E.
No Cover, drink specials available all night. And don’t forget, delicious pizza too
FBI PIZZA World Cup Flag and Jersey Party
Friday Dec. 2nd, 2022
10pm – 2am
1248 St Clair Ave W, Toronto
(416) 652-1111
