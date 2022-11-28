World Cup Flag & Jersey Party

Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 28, 2022

World Cup Jersey & Flag Party at FBI PIZZA on St. Clair in Toronto on Friday Dec. 2nd

Come out with your flags and jerseys of your supporting country and listen to the beats of DJ Karime E.

No Cover, drink specials available all night.  And don’t forget, delicious pizza too 

FBI PIZZA World Cup Flag and Jersey Party
Friday Dec. 2nd, 2022
10pm – 2am
1248 St Clair Ave W, Toronto
(416) 652-1111

Additional Details

Date And Time

Fri, Dec 2nd, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sat, Dec 3rd, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

