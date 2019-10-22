Pass Over

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

by Antoinette Nwandu (Obsidian Theatre). Two young men hanging out on the corner have their dreams derailed by a stranger with his own agenda. Previews from Oct 22, opens Oct 25 and runs to Nov 10, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $35-$40, stu/srs/arts workers $25, previews $15-$20. Some rush pwyc tickets available, see website for details.

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
416-975-8555
