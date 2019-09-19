Past, Present And Future Of Dufferin & Dupont

Join writer Shari Kasman for a presentation on the past, present, and future of the Dufferin and Dupont area. This talk will include information on the site's industrial past, its shopping mall years, and a glimpse of what's in store for the future. There will be a special focus on Galleria Mall, which is the subject of Kasman's photobooks, Galleria: The Mall That Time Forgot and Goodbye, Galleria. 6:30-8 pm. Free.

