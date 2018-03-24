Pat & Amelia, A Chamber Opera
Pat & Emilia is an opera in 2 acts. It tells the story of real life photographer Pat Sturn and Emilia Cundari, an opera singer who achieved international acclaim, and the difficult choices artists face. Tara Sievers-Hunt and Jocelyn Zelasko sopranos and ensemble (piano, clarinet, violin and cello). 7 pm. $35. eventbrite.com/e/pat-emilia-in-toronto-tickets-41668516655
College Street United Church 454 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1A1 View Map
