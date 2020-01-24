Patience: A G&S Opera

St. Anne's Music & Drama Society presents a comic opera in two acts with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert. It is a satire on the aesthetic movement of the 1870s and 80s in England and on fads, superficiality, vanity, hypocrisy and pretentiousness. Opens Jan 24 and runs to Feb 2, Thu-Fri 7:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $20-$30.

At St. Anne's Parish Hall, 270 Gladstone/651 Dufferin.

stannesmads.com