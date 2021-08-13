Lonsdale Gallery presents the Canadian premiere of S H O A L S, a solo exhibition of work by Montreal painter Patrice Charbonneau, on view in-person and online September 2-October 30, 2021. lonsdalegallery.com

Originally presented in New York during the pandemic at the Denise Bibro Fine Art, in collaboration with Beaux-Arts Des Amériques, the exhibition in Toronto, marks the first time the series has been presented in Canada.

Image: Hangar, 2020, Patrice Charbonneau. Oil, acrylic and charcoal on linen.