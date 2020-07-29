NOW MagazineAll EventsPatricia Meredith on “Better Boardrooms: Repairing Corporate Governance for the 21st Century”

Rotman School of Management

Patricia Meredith on “Better Boardrooms: Repairing Corporate Governance for the 21st Century”

Rotman School of Management presents Patricia Meredith discussing her new book Better Boardrooms: Repairing Corporate Governance for the 21st Century.

December 3 from 5-6 pm ET. $34.95. Please register in advance on the website. The cost includes a copy of the book which will be mailed after the event. More information available on the website.

Registration URL:  https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20200203PatMeredith

events@rotman.utoronto.ca // 416-978-6122

 

Date And Time

2020-12-03 @ 05:00 PM to
@ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar or Talk
 

Event Category

Books
 
 

Rotman School of Management
Each year, Rotman Events hosts about 100 public talks by international bestselling authors, top management executives and other influential thought leaders. We hope you'll join us for some of our remarkable livestreams.

