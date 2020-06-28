Patricia's Pride Tea Dance

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

The Madonna of Alexander Street herself, Patricia Wilson, hosts a Zoom party like no other on Pride Sunday,  a casual virtual space for folks to drop-in, catch up with the Buddies crowd, and take in a bit of a show. Patricia will be joined by some familiar faces, light tunes by DJ Corser, and special guest performers to be announced.  3-6 pm. Free. 

buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/tea-dance

Info

Pride
Free
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
