Patricia's Pride Tea Dance

The Madonna of Alexander Street herself, Patricia Wilson, hosts a Zoom party like no other on Pride Sunday, a casual virtual space for folks to drop-in, catch up with the Buddies crowd, and take in a bit of a show. Patricia will be joined by some familiar faces, light tunes by DJ Corser, and special guest performers to be announced. 3-6 pm. Free.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/tea-dance