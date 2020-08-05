NOW MagazineAll EventsPatti Smith

Patti Smith

murmrr
 
An Evening of Words and Music celebrating her memoir Year of the Monkey. Online performance broadcast From The Murmrr Theatre. 9 pm. From $30. murmrr.com

 

2020-09-04 @ 09:00 PM
 

Virtual Event
 

Appearance or Signing
 

Books
 
 

Virtual Event

 

murmrr
Brooklyn-based multi-arts company.

